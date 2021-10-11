Man with 10 felonies pending charged with assaulting woman walking from SLC bar

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A homeless man has been charged with multiple felonies after he sexually assaulted a woman walking home from a bar on June. 5.

Chad Connelley, 49, was charged on Sept. 24 with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a bank card.

According to a probable cause statement, Connelley asked for the time and the woman didn’t give it to him. He then grabbed the woman, threw her to the ground and eventually brandished a knife, strangled and sexually assaulted her. Charging documents also say that he stole three credit cards from the victim and attempted to steal her phone, but couldn’t take the phone battery out, so he gave it back.

In an interview with police, Connelley stated that “he was really high and doesn’t remember a lot.”

After interviewing Connelley, detectives found the three cards belonging to the victim on him. Police then discovered multiple open court cases involving Connelley for vehicle thefts, damaged property and aggravated assault stemming from an incident on June. 5.

Officials were able to match DNA evidence that was collected to Connelley and they were able to identify him as a suspect.

Connelley, who is homeless, currently has 10 previous felonies which are still pending in court prior to this assault. After he was charged, the judge ordered him to be held in jail until a detention hearing can be held. He has also failed to appear at hearings for his pending cases.