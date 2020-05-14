Trucker gets 17 years in prison for production of child pornography of 8-year-old West Valley girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who was charged with sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl inside a West Valley City motel room back in 2019 will spend at least 17 years behind bars.

In a press release issued by the Department of Justice Michael Travers, 54, accepted a plea deal back in December and was sentenced Tuesday.

Documents state Travers admitted that between January and April of 2019, he knowingly used a child who was eight years old, to produce sexually explicit images that were then “shipped, mailed, or transferred in interstate commerce.”

As part of a plea deal, Travers was sentenced to 210 months in prison followed by a lifetime term of supervised release and be listed on the sex offender registry.

Police were notified by the girl’s mother in April 2019 about the abuse. During an interview at the Children’s Justice Center, the girl told investigators that the woman had made her do things that made her uncomfortable.

Police discovered that Milsap would tell the girl’s family she needed her to come with her to the Comfort Inn to help babysit a friend’s child and records show she had rented a room at the Comfort Inn multiple times from January to April 2019, documents state.

Kristen Milsap

Detectives contacted Milsap via text message and she admitted Michael Lee Travers pressured her into touching the girl.

Detectives found text messages between Travers and Milsap telling her he wanted to engage in sexual acts with a child and several images of the woman sexually abusing the girl. Police then discovered the photos were sent by Travers to another person, documents state.

Travers and Milsap were taken into custody in May 2019. Travers was located in California and Milsap was found in Arizona.

Travers originally faced four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child but pleaded guilty to one count Production of Child Pornography as part of the plea deal.

The case against Kristen Milsap is still pending.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.