SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who plead guilty to drunkenly running over and killing his wife at the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced.

Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan was sentenced by Judge Paul B. Parker of the Third District Court to serve up to 20 years in Utah State Prison on Sept. 9, 2022. Sturgeon initially plead guilty to one count of Second Degree Felony Automobile Homicide Criminal Negligence DUI of Alcohol/Drugs and one count of Third Degree Felony Domestic Violence in the Presence of a Child back in July of 2022, while the District Court dismissed one count of Second Degree Felony Manslaughter.

Sturgeon’s crimes date back to April 4, 2022 when he fatally ran over 29-year-old Charlotte Sturgeon on the second level of the short-term airport parking garage with an SUV as the family was returning home from vacation.

Airport surveillance footage showed Sturgeon arranging his child in the back seat of the car before entering the driver’s side while his wife remained standing outside the vehicle’s rear passenger door.

Sturgeon then reportedly reversed the SUV, hitting his wife. Charlotte’s legs were seen “flailing during the impact as she fell to the ground.” From there, footage revealed that Sturgeon drove forward, running over the woman with the car’s rear tire and driving around about 10 feet before finally coming to a halt.

Following the incident, Sturgeon was showcased lifting Charlotte’s body and placing her in the car’s passenger’s seat.

After arriving on scene, police say Sturgeon appeared to be “under the influence and had bloodshot, glassy eyes.”