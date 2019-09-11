Man who loaned gun to killer of Utah student sentenced

by: MORGAN SMITH Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to lying about buying the firearm used to kill college athlete Lauren McCluskey has been sentenced to three years of supervised release.

The 22-year-old Nathan Daniel Vogel said Wednesday during a hearing in Salt Lake City that he accepts responsibility for loaning the weapon to McCluskey’s ex-boyfriend Melvin Rowland, who killed her last year. He says he “shakes” when he thinks about McCluskey’s death, which he called extremely sad.

He previously told police he loaned it to Rowland, a co-worker and acquaintance of his, without knowing what he intended to do with it.

Federal prosecutor Carlos Esqueda says McCluskey’s parents were consulted and agreed to the terms of the sentence.

McCluskey and Rowland had briefly dated and broken up before he shot her outside her dorm at the University of Utah last year.

