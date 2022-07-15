UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man who killed a newlywed bride just hours after her wedding last year while driving the wrong way on I-15 has been sentenced to prison.

Manaure Gonzalez-Rea will spend up to 15 years in prison after he struck the vehicle of 26-year-old Angelica “Jelly” Dhondup, killing her.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of manslaughter.

Courtesy of Salt Lake County Jail

According to a police affidavit, in the middle aftermath of the accident, which happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, Gonzalez-Rea was pulled from his truck, which had been turned upside down, by a witness on the scene. The witness placed the 36-year-old in the bed of his own truck, which Gonzalez-Rea, in turn, stole in an attempt to escape.

A responding officer located the stolen vehicle and arrested Gonzalez-Rea near the Redwood Road exit on I-80 and reported that he had “an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath in an open-air environment.”

In the booking and investigative process, Gonzalez-Rea admitted to drinking three beers before the crash and also urinated on a police holding room floor, according to the police statement.

ABC4’s Jordan Burrows caught up with the family of Dhondup, who was mourning her loss with her death occurring just hours after her wedding.

“You would always see Jelly with a smile,” Dhondup’s cousin Curtis Dorsey-Maestas told Burrows. “There was not a day that didn’t go by that she didn’t smile and for us seeing that smile made us smile.”