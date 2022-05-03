EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The driver who hit and killed two children in Eagle Mountain on Monday has now been identified.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says Kent Cody Barlow, 25, of Eagle Mountain has been arrested.

Authorities confirm that Barlow tested positive for methamphetamine at the time of the accident and was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph.

Officials say two three-year-old boys were killed during the deadly crash.

(Courtesy of The Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The fatal crash happened near 2300 N 16000 W when Barlow lost control of his car due to high speeds and ran through a fence into a corral. The impact killed two children and left three other passengers with critical and serious injuries.

Authorities say the children were playing near the corral at the time of the deadly impact.

Barlow has an extensive list of previous criminal convictions and was on parole at the time of the accident. He was taken to a local hospital after the crash, but suffered no serious injuries.

Barlow previously faced multiple felonies in 2019 after stealing a Draper police vehicle that contained an AR-15 rifle and a Glock pistol inside as he lead officers on a wild chase around town.

The victims have not been identified, but authorities say their names will likely be released later today.