Man who drove into home transported to hospital

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver has been transported to the hospital after he reportedly drove into a home in West Valley.
Police say they recieved a call at 9:30 p.m. about a male adult who drove into a home near 2733 South 2805 West.
Police are still investigating what factors were involved but they say there are no injuries to people in the home.
The driver is in stable condition, according to police.
