Man who allegedly set SLCPD car on fire appears in federal court

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A federal judge will decide if there is enough evidence in a case against a man who allegedly set a police car on fire in May during the protests.

Jackson Patton appeared before a federal judge on Wednesday morning in front of Chief Magistrate Judge Dustin Pead.

The hearing was to decide if there is enough evidence to move forward in the case against a man police said that during the riots had tossed combustible materials onto flames, causing the flames to increase, further destroying a Salt Lake City police vehicle that had been flipped upside down by protestors.

Melodie Rydalch, spokesperson for the Department of Justice said they generally present their cases to a grand jury, and don’t often hold preliminary hearings. However, COVID-19 has impacted that standard operating procedure.

The judge ordered a briefing to be done over the case and a decision is expected early next week.

The second person charged in federal court for the incident, Latroi Devon Newbins, has a hearing scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.

Four other individuals Rhys Wisner, 21, of Midvale, Ian Nightingale, 18, of South Jordan, and Julie Yasima, 27, of Murray, and Connor Peebles, 21 of Belmont Michigan are facing charges of first-degree felony criminal mischief in Utah’s Third District Court.

A third person, 35-year-old Tamara Lynn Dixon, was arrested for urinating on the patrol car after it was turned over. She faces charges of felony riot, lewdness, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.