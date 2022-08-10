AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are still searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 5-year-old boy while shoplifting from a Walmart in American Fork on Tuesday night.

American Fork Police say the suspect, Danny Sihalath, 29, still remains at large after an AMBER Alert was issued for the 5-year-old boy late Tuesday night.

The child was safely found a little after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Sihalath is described as an Asian or Pacific Islander man standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a sleeve tattoo on both forearms.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and dark tennis shoes.

Danny Sihalath (Courtesy of Utah DPS)

His vehicle is described as a red Acura TSX Special Edition with Utah license plate 2S2NP. The vehicle has a missing front bumper/grill and has damage to the driver’s side window.

Police first responded to reports of Sihalath allegedly cutting opening and stealing packages inside the store. When officers approached him, police say he ran out of the store and headed to his vehicle. He was not cooperating with officers at the time.

Police followed Sihalath to his car and noticed an adult female passenger sitting inside. She cooperated with police commands and exited the vehicle, while the suspect took off driving, striking the woman as he fled.

A Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy shot at the suspect’s car, but Sihalath still drove away. Police later learned a 5-year-old child was also inside the vehicle with Sihalath. Officers pursued the suspect, but eventually lost sight of him.

The child was later safely found and has been reunited with family, but Sihalath still remains at large.

Anyone who has seen this man or his vehicle is asked to call the police immediately.

If Sihalath is spotted, police are advising the public not to approach him as he is considered to be dangerous and police aren’t sure whether he possesses a weapon.