SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect wanted for stabbing a man, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault has been extradited to Utah on Wednesday.

Salt Lake City Police says Daniel Etherington, 46, is now in Utah police custody and currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Etherington was already wanted in connection to a previous aggravated assault investigation and has several outstanding warrants before he allegedly stabbed a man and fled the scene on Feb. 2 in Salt Lake City.

Police say the stabbing incident happened at an apartment complex near 1450 South West Temple.

Etherington is accused of attacking a woman at the complex before her boyfriend tried to intervene. During that time, Etherington allegedly stabbed the man multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.

The victim was driven to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition. Although police pursued Etherington, he managed to escape authorities at the time.

Two days later on Feb. 4, the man was located in Oregon and arrested by Oregon State Police Troopers.

Officers spotted the supect’s car as a vehicle of interest and tried to pull him over. Etherington began speeding away, leading officers on a pursuit, After spiking the suspect’s tires, the suspect struck a patrol car before exiting the highway into open fields.

Etherington crashed into a ditch, allowing police to successfully apprehend him.

At this time, his extradition back to Utah is complete and no further details have been released.