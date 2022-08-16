HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man suspected of murdering a Heber City mother in July has been found dead in Oregon on Monday.

Heber City Police confirm the suspect, Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found dead on Hurricane Creek Road at Wallowa State Park near Joseph, Oregon.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Asman when his girlfriend, Julie Ann Burns, 36, was found shot and killed inside her Heber City home on July 14. Police say Burns’ two young daughters, ages 6 and 10, were present in the home when their mother was murdered.

Asman has been on the run since the incident and authorities including The United States Marshals, the Major Crimes Task Force and several other police agencies had initiated a nationwide search for the man.

Asman’s white Chevrolet pickup truck was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Monday by a US Forest Service Ranger who located the man’s body about 100 yards from the vehicle.

The official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Asman’s truck (Courtesy of Heber City Police)

Michael Asman (Courtesy of Heber City Police)



Back in July, police first responded to a welfare check at Asman’s residence after a relative reported that Asman was “acting weird and asked her to come and get the kids.” The relative told police they believed Asman was suicidal. Police were unable to make contact at the residence.

The following day, police returned to the home for a second welfare check after a person reported that her coworker, Burns, had not shown up to work.

The co-worker went to the home to check on Burns and saw what she believed to be blood on the kitchen floor. Police returned to the residence and found Burns dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police documents say Asman took the two girls past their mother’s body after the shooting and told them to close their eyes until they were outside.

About a month earlier, Asman was arrested for a domestic violence incident when he allegedly tried to run Burns over. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Burns told officials that she was afraid Asman would kill her by either beating her to death or shooting her if they were to release him.

“She was amazing,” Burns’ sister, Angela Edmunds, tells ABC4. “She was the best mom, the best sister. Just pray for her girls.”