Man wanted by ICE arrested in Ogden on child rape charges

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man on the run from Immigration and Customs Enforcement for almost a decade was arrested for raping a child over several years in Ogden.

Charging documents state Elmer Giovani Castro started sexually abusing a girl in 2008 when she was 5 years old. Documents state that the alleged abuse continued over a seven-year period until 2015.

Castro has been charged with two counts of sodomy upon a child, a first-degree felony, and sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

“He molested a child. That’s the bottom line. Whether he was illegal or not. But he shouldn’t have been here,” said Harris.

Back in August 2010, Castro was ordered by a federal judge to be deported after failing to appear before an immigration judge. But law enforcement says Castro, 41, never went back to El Salvador. Instead, law enforcement says he’s been hiding in Ogden for all these years illegally.

Matt Harris, United States Marshal for the District of Utah, says Castro used several different names and addresses to avoid ICE Agents.

“This is pretty common. If guys know they are being sought after, they are going to hide, they are going to evade capture, they are going to do everything they can.”

The alleged victim recently went to Ogden police with the sexual abuse allegations.

“Ogden PD did an excellent job in this case,” Harris said.

To help track Castro down, Ogden Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit, asked the US Marshals to step in and help.

“Within five days we served that warrant, we found the person, we wrapped him up, we locked him up and justice will be served,” explained Harris.

“How were Marshals able to find Castro in just five days?” asked ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

“We find bad guys. Especially bad guys who molest and abuse children. We put in an extra effort on those,” Harris replied. “If you’ve abused a child and you have a warrant for your arrest, you’re not safe. We’re coming to get you and we’re putting the full force of our Task Force and the Marshal Service behind it to make sure that you’re captured.”

Castro was booked into the Weber County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

If convicted, Castro will serve his time here in Utah. After he has completed his sentence, Castro will be transferred into ICE custody and then deported.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

