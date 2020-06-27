WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the West Valley Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

According to police, the wanted man is the suspect in an auto theft. The suspect took a test drive in the Jeep pictured and never came back.

Courtesy: West Valley Police Department

Courtesy: West Valley Police Department

An officer stopped the Jeep for a traffic violation but the driver took off before the officer received confirmation that the Jeep was stolen, police said.

West Valley police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to let them know by sending them a private message or call 801-840-4000. Tips can be made anonymously, reference case 20I013182.