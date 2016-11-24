Man ‘violently beaten’ and killed found in Tooele Co.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – UPDATE: With the assistance of the Garden City Idaho Police Department and the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the Salt Lake City Police Department was able to safely apprehend the final suspect from the Jason Nakonechni homicide. The suspect is Rodney Maxwell and he was taken into custody at a motel in Garden City, Idaho. Marilee Borden, Corey Petersen, Michael Snyder, Allison Wells were previously arrested in this case.

Police say a man was lured into a Salt Lake City motel, beaten, and killed — his body dumped in Tooele County.

The crimes happened back in September, according to police, but the body of Jason Nakonechni wasn’t discovered until Monday. Now, four people are facing kidnapping charges — and police say they will face murder charges, too.

“No parent should go to bed at night, having lost a kid,” said Kristin Stocking, the victim’s sister.

“It’s just horrible–it’s a tragic loss of a really really good guy,” added Stocking.

Court documents state that Nakonechni agreed to meet Marilee Borden at the Motel 6 in Salt Lake on North Temple on September 4 around 12:40 a.m.

“He was asked by a female acquaintance to meet him someplace and that he was ambushed,” said Stocking.

Documents state that Nakonechni walked him into the room Borden had rented–and three people attacked him. Nakonechni “was violently beaten, resulting in blood loss and the loss of several teeth,” according to documents.

He was then taken to a home in West Valley–beaten, robbed–and later, killed. His body was dumped near a quarry In Tooele county.

“This was a drug-related kind of situation where some kind of drug debt was owed or something, which initiated the contact and arranging to go to the motel,” said Det. Richard Chipping with Salt Lake City Police

Salt Lake Police arrested four people in the last two weeks, and police say they are still looking for one more suspect.

“All of them are being charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, and they will be charged with the murder charge, as well,” said Chipping.

Kristin Stocking says that she wants the people responsible for her brother’s death to be punished.

“I’d like them to spend a life behind bars. And I tend to do anything possible to make sure that happens,” said Stocking.