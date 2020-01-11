Man trying to sell shoes becomes armed robbery suspect in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One 19-year-old man wanted to sell a pair of shoes but the buyer had a different plan in mind.

Lt. Amy Maurer from the West Valley Police Department said the incident happened at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The victim had been trying to sell shoes on Facebook when the suspect showed interest, according to Lt. Maurer.

The victim is said to have made plans to meet with the suspect at 4760 West 4715 South to sell the shoes.

When they met, the suspect reportedly pulled a handgun which then resulted in s struggle between the victim and the suspect.

The suspect hit the victim in the head with the handgun and the suspect fled the scene and has still not been apprehended according to Lt. Maurer.

The suspect reportedly used a fake Facebook account so police say they have no suspect description yet.

Anyone who may have witnessed the exchange or has any information about the incident is asked to call the West Valley Police Department at 801-840-4000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

