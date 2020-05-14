Man transported to hospital in ‘extremely’ critical condition after crash on Redwood Road

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a crash Wednesday.

The crash happened after 8 p.m. when a driver ran a red light at 6200 South and Redwood Road and slammed into two other vehicles, according to police.

The driver of one of the vehicles had to be taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Everyone else involved in the crash reportedly received minor injuries. The intersection remained closed “for several hours” while police clean up and investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

