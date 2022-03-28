DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to assault a Utah Corrections Officer and his wife.

Authorities say the incident happened in a home near the Bluebell area in Duchesne County on Saturday.

Police have identified the suspect as William Troy Richins, 46.

Court documents say Richins went to a house where he knew the agent lived. Richins was driving near their home when he spotted the agent’s wife outside. Police say he skidded his car to a stop immediately and started yelling at the woman while following her home.

Richins was told to leave several times while he was on the victims’ porch, but he refused to cooperate while threatening the couple with a baseball bat.

Throughout the confrontation, the victims say Richins swung the bat at them and threatened to kill them.

The couple says Richins kept raising the bat to swing it at the couple. The officer pepper-sprayed Richins before he finally left the residence.

Officers spotted him about five miles from the agent’s home where they successfully apprehended him.

Authorities say Richins specifically targeted the agent’s home due to the belief of previous accusations and grievances he had with the agent. Police also say Richins showed “no remorse for his actions.”