Man takes puppy and police on high-speed chase in Salt Lake, multiple shots fired

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after firing eight shots near a group of people and leading police on a high-speed chase, Saturday.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, 21-year-old Mohammed Alkhaldi currently faces 20 charges for the actions that occurred on May 1.

Officers say on May 1, they were dispatched to the Echo Nightclub located near 134 west Pierpont in Salt Lake City for a separate call when they heard gunshots in the parking lot south of their location.

According to a probable cause statement, officers then observed Alkhaldi in a black Ford Mustang firing eight rounds into the air while near a group of people. The Salt Lake City Police Department shares that as an officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, Alkhaldi fled the scene “at a high rate of speed.”

Arresting documents share that as the suspect fled, he ran two red lights and nearly collided

with multiple vehicles before ultimately crashing into a parked car.

Officers say Alkhaldi was then caught leaving the scene and when asked why he fled, Alkhaldi told police he was driving faster than 70 miles per hour to get to “medical staff.”

As Salt Lake City Police officers investigated the scene further, there was no evidence of a person in need of medical staff, and a pitbull puppy was discovered sitting in the mustang.

According to a probable cause statement, Alkhaldi had a persistent odor of alcohol on his breath, slow and slurred speech, and red glossy eyes.

21-year-old Mohammed Alkhaldi is currently facing felony charges for:

Two counts of using a concealed firearm in the commission of a violent felony, both second-degree felonies.

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

Eight counts of felony discharge of a firearm, all third-degree felonies

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a third-degree felony

He then is facing the following misdemeanor and infraction charges::