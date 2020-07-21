Man taken to hospital in critical condition after multiple-vehicle crash including motorcycle

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash involving four cars.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. at 3300 South and 700 East in Millcreek, acording to Danielle Croyle with the South Salt Lake Police Department.

The crash happened when a car going southbound struck a car going eastbound. Croyle said one of the cars in the crash was reported stolen.

A secondary crash that reportedly happened in the same area involved a third vehicle and a motorcyclist. Croyle said the motorcyclist struck the back of the vehicle, flew off, and was taken to the hospital. Croyle said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

All four vehicles involved in the crash have been deemed nondriveable, according to Croyle.

