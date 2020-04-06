Man taken into custody after allegedly stealing a check mistakenly written out for $21,000

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to arresting records, a suspect was allegedly taken into custody for theft of $21,000 and served a statewide warrant.

Police records state that the victim said she hired a handy man to complete a concrete job. The suspect, Berklee Holm, asked for $4,200 to complete the job and said that he would need $2,100 upfront to purchase materials, according to arresting records.

Police records say the victim said that she accidentally wrote the check for $21,000 and delivered it to Holm. Holm deposited the money into his account on the same day he received the check.

Following the deposit, the victim attempted to contact Holm numerous times. Holm failed to return the victim’s calls and did not show up at the job site or return to do the concrete job for which he was contracted, according to police records.

On April 1, 2020, arresting records say that officials got in contact with Holm. He stated that he realized that the check was far more than the agreed upon amount and that he “basically thanked the lord and put it in my account.”

Holm confirmed that he made no efforts to return the money to the victim. He was arrested and booked into jail for mistakenly delievered property on April 3, 2020, according to arresting records.

