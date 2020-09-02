Man swims to shore and dies after boat capsizes on Strawberry reservoir

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 69-year-old man is dead after a boat capsized on Strawberry Reservoir Tuesday.
Sgt. Josh Probst with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said a call came into dispatchers at about 11:30 a.m. that a boat had capsized dumping all 5 passengers into the water.
The five individuals were able to swim 30 minutes to shore. Shortly after arriving at the shore, Sgt Probst said the 69-year-old man began having difficulty breathing then stopped breathing altogether.
Family members and first responders reportedly began live-saving efforts but were unable to resuscitate him.
The victims name has not yet been released.
No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
