Man swims to shore and dies after boat capsizes on Strawberry reservoir

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 69-year-old man is dead after a boat capsized on Strawberry Reservoir Tuesday.

Sgt. Josh Probst with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said a call came into dispatchers at about 11:30 a.m. that a boat had capsized dumping all 5 passengers into the water.

The five individuals were able to swim 30 minutes to shore. Shortly after arriving at the shore, Sgt Probst said the 69-year-old man began having difficulty breathing then stopped breathing altogether.

Family members and first responders reportedly began live-saving efforts but were unable to resuscitate him.

The victims name has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.