Man suspected in death of U of U student Mackenzie Lueck pleads not guilty in child porn case

FILE – This file booking photo provided by the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office shows Ayoola A. Ajayi. Ajayi, a man accused of killing a Utah college student has been charged with sexual abuse and kidnapping of another woman. Charging documents filed Tuesday, August 20, 2019 against Ajayi accuse him of sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app in March 2018. (Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP / ABC 4 – Modified) — A tech worker accused of killing Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck pleaded not guilty Thursday to 19 unrelated counts filed after investigators said they discovered child pornography on his computer.

A judge entered the pleas to sexual exploitation of a minor charges on behalf of Ayoola Ajayi, 32, who is also facing separate murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 23-year-old Lueck who is originally from El Segundo, California.

The images of children as young as 4 were allegedly found during the investigation into Lueck’s death, but have not been linked with her slaying.

Police have said Lueck was last seen getting into Ajayi’s car in June 2019, shortly before her death. Her body was found with her arms bound behind her in a canyon 85 miles (138 kilometers) from Ajayi’s home in Salt Lake City. She died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities have not said how they knew each other.

Ajayi was an information technology worker who had stints with high-profile companies and was briefly in the Army National Guard.