Man survives weeks alone in Alaska wilderness

ALASKA (ABC4 News) – A 30-year-old survived after he was stranded in an Alaskan wilderness for weeks.

On Thursday, January 9, officials responded to a request for a welfare check on Tyson Steele, at his remote homestead about 20 miles outside of Skwentna, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Officials say he had not been heard from for several weeks.

A Helo 3 pilot Cliff Gilliland and Tactical Flight Officer Zac Johnson found Steele waving his arms near a makeshift shelter, according to troopers.

An SOS signal was reportedly stamped in the snow outside and his cabin had burned down in mid-December killing his dog and leaving him stranded in subzero temperatures with no cabin, and no means of communication, for 23 days.

