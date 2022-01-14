Man suffering from hypothermia after jumping in river during police chase

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is currently unconscious and suffering from hypothermia after jumping into a river to evade police in Utah County.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the man took his clothes off while running from deputies and jumped into a river near Left Fork Hobble Creek Canyon.

Currently, Utah County Search and Rescue, Utah Department of Public Safety, and Intermountain Life Flight are assisting with the incident.

Police have not released any more details yet.

This story will be updated.