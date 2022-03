EDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch County Search and Rescue (WCSR) team is urging Utahns to refrain from taking their cars and trucks on snowmobile trails after receiving reports of a stranded motorist on March 3.

The man was allegedly stuck a few miles up from the groomed trail in Wolf Creek, as reported by a passerby.

As stated in a Facebook post, the victim found himself trapped in the area for one night without cell phone coverage.

As stated by WCSR, remember, your car is not a sled.