CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz.

Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti.

Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft each time.

Prosecutors say between July and November of 2020, Lisanti committed at least 42 burglaries of park fee collection sites on national recreation lands throughout Arizona, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.

Lisanti has now plead guilty to two of the 11 charges, court documents say.

Court documents say Lisanti is guilty of stealing over $1,400 in recreational user fee payments at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz.

The fees belong to the United States Forest Service. He also plead guilty to breaking padlocks on an envelope fee collection tube as well.

Lisanti has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for the charges and will be on supervised release after serving his full sentence.