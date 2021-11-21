Man stabbed while riding FrontRunner train, authorities investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed while riding a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City on Saturday evening.

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim is a male, but his identity is not being released at this time.

Officials say the victim was stabbed by another passenger in what appears to be an unprovoked attack.

The victim was able to get off the train and call for help. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large and was last seen walking towards the downtown Salt Lake area.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and believe the suspect first boarded the train from the Ogden area.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.