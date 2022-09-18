SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man.

Police say the incident occurred at 300 South 500 West.

Witnesses in the area reportedly directed officers to the location of the suspect.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police say.

No further information is currently available.