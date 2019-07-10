Newsfore Opt-In Form

Man stabbed in West Valley City

News

by: Trevor Warner

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are searching for a group of people responsible for a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Police tell ABC4 News that the crime scene is at a home near 2933 South and Broadcreek Drive. The homeowner, who was heading to work at 1:30 AM, says he found some men looking into his car windows.

The victim told police that he confronted the group and that during the confrontation he was knocked down and stabbed twice in the arm.

The suspects, who are described as Hispanic men, ran away from the scene. The homeowner was taken to the hospital for stitches.

