Man stabbed in Taylorsville; Police search for suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was stabbed multiple times in the back and neck Saturday morning, according to the Unified Police Department.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen says the 26-year-old victim was stabbed multiple at a Taylorsville apartment complex near 4100 S. and Redwood Road just after 10:30am.

Det. Hansen said someone drove the victim to a neighboring Savers store at 4145 Redwood Road for help.

A person at the Savers store rendered first aid to the victim until medical personnel arrived on scene.

Police continue to search for the suspect. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not know what led up to the man being stabbed.