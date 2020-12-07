Man smears dog feces on police officer while being arrested in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) — Police say a man smeared dog feces on an officer while being arrested during a domestic disturbance in Clearfield on Monday.

According to a probable cause statement, Clearfield Police officers responded to the area of 25 East and 1800 South for a call for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who said she needed to get inside her home but that a man would not let her inside.

A probable cause statement said the man was “extremely upset”, and was shouting profanities at both the officers and the woman.

Police said while he was yelling, the suspect, Nathaniel Dodd, 28, knelt down with a paper towel and picked up some dog feces.

After officers told Dodd to stop yelling several times, a probable cause statement said an officer reached out to grab him, at which point the suspect struck the officer in the chest with the dog feces and smeared it on the officer’s vest.

The suspect continued to resist the officers until they were able to put his arms behind his back and take him into custody.

