Man allegedly armed with pipe arrested for ‘Riot’ in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly hitting another man with a pipe, Wednesday.

According to South Salt Lake Police, 43-year-old Justin Samuelson was “recruited by an acquaintance at the Men’s Resource Center to go to a location in Salt Lake County to confront another person regarding a prior disagreement.”

Preliminary information from arresting documents state a fight occurred after Samuelson, joined by four others, arrived at the scene of the alleged crime, “Justin armed himself with a pipe…and along with four others went to the location and upon arrival, a melee broke out.”

Taking place near 3300 South, a major Salt Lake County roadway, the incident “resulted in public alarm and multiple 911 calls.”

As a result of the melee, one of the victim parties received bodily injury.

According to court documents, Justin Samuelson was arrested on charges of Riot – Bodily Injury/Property Damage/Arson/Dangerous Weapon.