Man shot to death in West Jordan neighborhood

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is found dead in the street following a shooting in a neighborhood near 6800 South 5200 West.

According to Police, the suspects in a silver Cadillac Sedan CTS shot at a black Mercedes Van on Thursday at about 2:30 a.m. The driver of the Sedan then rammed the Mercedes.

Police say surveillance footage from neighbors in the area show the victim who was driving the van rammed the suspect’s car after some sort of altercation. The suspect then shot the victim.

According to police the man between the age of 20 to 30-years-old was found dead in the street next to the Mercedes van.

Sgt. J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department said they have uncovered some information that makes them believe this was a targeted act and they do not think the public is in any danger.

Police are now searching for the Cadillac which officers believe should have back-end damage. They say the driver of the Cadillac is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information contact West Jordan Police at 801-256-2000.