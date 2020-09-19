Man shot, killed in Midvale by police had told officers to ‘shoot me’ January case

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have identified a man killed during a shoot-out with police in Midvale Friday night as a man who had asked officers to shoot him during a domestic incident in January.

According to Unified Police Matthew C. Knowlden, 22, was a passenger in a car driven by 24-year-old Joseph J. Schultz, a wanted fugitive police were pursuing.

Matthew C. Knowlden

The entire incident unfolded when police spotted Schultz’s car at a Motel 6 and had attempted to stop him by spiking his tires. Schultz erratically drove away and went through a construction zone before stopping in the middle of the intersection.

Schultz and three passengers fled from the car when Knowlden pulled out a handgun and started firing at officers. Police returned fire, striking knowlden. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Two other passengers who were booked into jail following the incident were identified as 19-year-old Jeannie J. Brereton 29-year-old Sasha A. Jones.

Knowlden had previously fled after police were called to a domestic incident in January. Knowlden had left the residence and when police stopped the car he was in, he ran. When officers caught up with him, he told them he had a gun, yelled multiple times for police to shoot him as he pulled his hand from his pocket, according to charging documents.

When officers caught up with him and attempted to arrest him, he punched the officer in the face multiple times. Police attempted to tase Knowlden but it did not work and he continued to resist. He was eventually taken into custody.

In that case, Knowlden entered into a plea deal and was convicted of misdemeanor charges of assault on an officer and criminal mischief. He was ordered to spend 180 days in jail and be on probation for 24 months. He was released from jail on August 21.

In 2017, Knowlden was convicted of second-degree felony attempted sexual abuse of a child after having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Knowlden had also been charged with first-degree felony charges of rape, sodomy of a child, and sex abuse of a child, as well as multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor but those charges, were all dropped in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Knowlden was convicted in 2017 of aggravated assault after police were called to his home and he had assaulted a relative and was attempting to tie her up with a cord.

“He had pushed the victim several times around the apartment, hit her with a broom handle, held her down on the bed, threw her by the neck into the bathroom, punched her in the face multiple times and strangled her multiple times,” the police report states.

Knowlden was given probation in the case which he violated multiple times. In March, he was ordered to serve 180 days in jail for the violations, which ran concurrent to his January sentence.

Joseph Schultz

Knowlden is not the only one with a criminal history, the man driving the car, Schultz had just been charged on Sept. 8 for felony theft. He had not yet made his first court appearance in that case.

Schultz had a warrant for his arrested issued on Sept. 1 when he didn’t appear in court for sentencing in another case where he was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and attempted theft by receiving stolen property but the aggravated assault charge was dismissed in a plea deal.

Schultz was convicted of drug possession in 2020, aggravated assault in 2019, felony robbery in 2018 and domestic violence assault in 2017.