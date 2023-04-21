WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – One man is in the hospital after being shot by police after an attempted traffic stop in West Valley overnight on Thursday, April 20.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near on the eastbound on-ramp to SR-201 near 2400 South and Redwood Road. West Valley Deputy Communications Director Roxanne Vainuku told ABC4 an officer called in to report he was making a traffic stop on a driver who was suspected to be driving under the influence.

Just three minutes later, the officer called in and reported shots fired.

“We don’t know exactly what transpired, but at some point, the officer did fire a weapon and the suspect was struck by that weapon,” said Vainuku. The suspect allegedly did not stop for the police and veered into the rocks on the on-ramp. During the initial investigation, police reportedly found a gun believed to belong to the suspect on the ground at the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The suspect has reportedly been taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. The officer was not injured in the incident.

A witness, Adrianna Saavedra told ABC4 she was heading home from work when she saw the suspect’s white van without its headlights on before it started “gunning it.”

“Not like a normal person accelerating, it was definitely like they needed to go somewhere quick,” said Saavedra. “So I turned around because I was like ‘oh, intriguing’ and I’m pretty observant and pretty nosy so I was like ‘let me follow’ and I saw this.”

Saavedra said she didn’t witness the shooting itself, but by the time she arrived at the scene, officers had their guns drawn and pointed toward a man on the ground.

West Valley City Police said the eastbound on-ramp to SR-201 will be closed while the scene is being investigated and processed. The closure was expected to be closed for several hours though would be open by the morning.

Vainuku said the investigation will be conducted by a protocol team led by West Jordan Police.