Man sentenced for setting West Valley City apartments on fire after breakup

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was sentenced for the arson of a West Valley City apartment building on Wednesday.

Luis Fernando Bueso-Romero, 23, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison after he admitted to setting fire to the Overlook Point Apartments in West Valley City on February 1, 2020.

According to court documents, Bueso-Romero admitted in federal court that he poured gasoline on the building on February 1, 2020 and then ignited the gasoline with fie, causing the building, which contained eight apartments, to catch fire and become engulfed in flames.

Bueso-Romero said he set fire to the building because of “the sense of betrayal that he felt towards his ex-girlfriend who had recently left him, and who occupied one of the Overlook Point Apartments at the time the arson occurred,” court documents show.

In addition to the 60-month sentence, Bueso Romero must pay $885,335.95 dollars in restitution to victims of his crime.

“Arson is a serious crime that endangers the lives of innocent victims living inside of the buildings as well as the safety of the firefighters who are responsible for responding to the fire,” said Acting United States Attorney Andrea T. Martinez. “Federal and local fire investigators are extremely skilled at uncovering the sources and persons responsible for these acts and our hope is that the five-year federal prison sentenced handed down in this case will deter future arsons in our community.”