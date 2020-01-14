Man sent to the hospital after motorhome catches on fire

News

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY (ABC4 News) – A motorhome catches on fire early Tuesday morning, sending a man to the hospital.
It happened around midnight near Cherry Street and Jensen Lane in Murray.
Firefighters say they responded to the area after the man inside the motorhome was able to get out and call for help.
Fire crews say a passerby called 911. 
When crews arrived, they put out the fire in a matter of minutes.
The man suffered serious burns on his legs and was flown to the University of Utah burn unit for treatment.
Crews say the fire appeared to have started towards the top back of the trailer and believe the fire to be electrical but the exact cause is under investigation. 
It is unclear whether the man has insurance. 

