Man selling car to couple in West Valley City robbed at gunpoint, had vehicle stolen

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man selling a car to a couple in West Valley City was robbed at gunpoint when he arrived.



Police say on June 18, Lui Maile, 35, and another female arranged to buy a car from a man in the area of 3403 South Decker Lake Drive.

Lui Maile

The female first met with the man and gave him a portion of the agreed amount for the car then took him over to the Extended Stay Hotels to get the rest of the money from Maile. Once in the parking lot, the female pulled out a gun and demanded the victim to go into a hotel room.

Once inside the hotel room, Maile pulled out his gun and demanded all of the victim’s property

including the victim’s gun, vehicle titles, and car keys.

Maile and the woman then stole the man’s car and fled the scene.

On June 5, Maile and the same female entered the Cracker Barrel in West Valley City and attempted to return items without a receipt but was told no by the cashier. Maile was standing in the front

entrance and heard the cashier say no, so he pulled out what appeared to be an “oozie”, racked the hammer back, and demanded the cashier immediately give the money to them. The cashier then gave them approximately $36, documents state.

Maile was arrested on Friday. Inside his backpack, police found drug paraphernalia, heroin, bath salts, and marijuana were located. Information on the female suspect was not available.

Maile faces first-degree felony aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping, second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of a stolen vehicle, and theft, along with misdemeanor drug possession.

Documents state Maile would “constitute a substantial danger to any another individual or to the

community” and, “many people out on the streets said Maile has done this several times and they are afraid to come forward and talk fearing that they will be killed.”

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a $250,000 bail.