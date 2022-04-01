MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a firearm theft is facing one first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and one second-degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Officers were dispatched to the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Midvale on March 30 on reports of a robbery that took place at gunpoint.

The suspect, Denzel Swinton, 29, allegedly took the victim’s firearm before fleeing the scene.

According to the affidavit, the victim was able to produce video footage of the incident through their dashcam footage. The video shows Swinton engaging in a brief discussion with the victim before he allegedly pulls out his own firearm and points it at the head of the victim demanding him to give up his firearm.

From there, Swinton is allegedly seen reaching into the victim’s vehicle and ripping the firearm out of his hands. Swinton then enters the victim’s vehicle and exits after a short period of time, demanding the victim’s firearm magazine and allegedly grabbing it with force before returning to his vehicle and driving away.

The victim followed Swinton and was able to get a description of him and directions of his route before safely getting away. After notifying law enforcement, the Murray police located Swinton in his vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Swinton was found with both his personal firearm used in the robbery and the victim’s stolen firearm.

Swinton has since been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.