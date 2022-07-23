WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Search and Rescue (WCSAR) successfully carried out a rescue mission on July 22 in the area of Ben Lomond Peak.

WCSAR says they received reports on Friday of a 19-year-old man who had come down with heat exhaustion after running out of water. Upon arrival, crews were able to locate the man and safely bring him down from the mountain. While en route, the group even met a new friend: a wild moose!

Courtesy of Weber County Search and Rescue

The agency acknowledged that they have been receiving many heat related calls as of lately. In order to stay safe amid rising temperatures, WCSAR recommends you take the following precautions: