WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Search and Rescue (WCSAR) successfully carried out a rescue mission on July 22 in the area of Ben Lomond Peak.
WCSAR says they received reports on Friday of a 19-year-old man who had come down with heat exhaustion after running out of water. Upon arrival, crews were able to locate the man and safely bring him down from the mountain. While en route, the group even met a new friend: a wild moose!
The agency acknowledged that they have been receiving many heat related calls as of lately. In order to stay safe amid rising temperatures, WCSAR recommends you take the following precautions:
- On hot days plan on bringing a-half to one full liter of water per every hour you plan to be out. Plan extra in case you end up being out longer than expected.
- Drink at regular intervals to satisfy thirst in order to replace water lost as sweat.
- Bring snacks to help replace expended energy (carbs and protein) and electrolytes (sodium).
- Plan your hikes in the morning or evening to avoid the hotter parts of the day.
- Watch for early signs of heat exhaustion including intense thirst, weakness, discomfort, anxiety, dizziness. If this occurs, find a shady cool area and rest. If symptoms don’t improve or worsen to include confusion or loss of consciousness, call for help.