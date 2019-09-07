Man rescued after spending 4 hours stuck in drain pipe

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man spent four hours stuck in a drain pipe Saturday.

The incident happened this morning near the junction of Interstate 80 and Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says they don’t know how the 40-year-old man became stuck in the drain at about 200 South and 900 West.

SLC Fire says the victim reportedly tried to call for help for four hours before someone finally heard him and called 9-1-1.

Once help arrived on scene, it didn’t take firefighters long to get the man out.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bountiful police looking for arson suspect caught in video"

EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: 'Today we wear pink' in support of Miss Millard County injured in horseback riding accident"

100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads comes to an end with 41 fewer fatalities than last year"

Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patriot Boot Camp, helping service men and women entrepreneurs lead the economy"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories