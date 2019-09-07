Man rescued after spending 4 hours stuck in drain pipe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man spent four hours stuck in a drain pipe Saturday.

The incident happened this morning near the junction of Interstate 80 and Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says they don’t know how the 40-year-old man became stuck in the drain at about 200 South and 900 West.

SLC Fire says the victim reportedly tried to call for help for four hours before someone finally heard him and called 9-1-1.

Once help arrived on scene, it didn’t take firefighters long to get the man out.

The man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

