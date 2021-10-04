Man rescued after losing way along Jacob’s Ladder Trail

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rescued by crews Monday morning after spending the night near Jacobs Ladder Trail.

Utah County Sheriff says the 51-year-old man was found just before 9 a.m. above Alpine and Draper after summiting Lone Peak on Sunday.

Authorities say the man lost his way amid heavy brush in the area on Sunday. The Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team were able to locate him the next morning.

The man was discovered mostly uninjured, but suffered from minor scratches from a scrub oak tree. Jacob Ladder’s Trail is described as a “very difficult dirt wilderness trail,” according to Draper City Officials.

Utah County Sheriff shared a video of the search and rescue efforts in a Twitter post: