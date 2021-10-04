Man rescued after losing way along Jacob’s Ladder Trail

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
feedingamerica

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A man was rescued by crews Monday morning after spending the night near Jacobs Ladder Trail.

Utah County Sheriff says the 51-year-old man was found just before 9 a.m. above Alpine and Draper after summiting Lone Peak on Sunday.

Authorities say the man lost his way amid heavy brush in the area on Sunday. The Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team were able to locate him the next morning.

The man was discovered mostly uninjured, but suffered from minor scratches from a scrub oak tree. Jacob Ladder’s Trail is described as a “very difficult dirt wilderness trail,” according to Draper City Officials.

Utah County Sheriff shared a video of the search and rescue efforts in a Twitter post:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

feedingamerica

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories