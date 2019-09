OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden police are asking you to keep an eye out of a missing man.

Robert Morfin, 62, was last seen on Saturday, September 7 in Ogden.

Police said he was wearing blue navy blue sweat pants with orange stripes and a dark blue shirt.

Morfin is described as 6’2” tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, you’re asked to call Ogden Police Department at (801) 395-8221.

