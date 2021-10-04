Man pleads guilty to 2010 killing of Sherry Black

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Adam Durborow, a suspect in the 2010 killing of Sherry Black, has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder.

Black was found dead in a bookstore she and her husband owned. The case was unsolved for a decade. DNA from the crime scene was forwarded to a lab and tested. Durborow became a person of interest after that.

While in custody, he confessed to Black’s murder, according to unsealed search warrants in the investigation. He also informed detectives he used to “follow the investigation” on the internet where he learned there was “DNA evidence found” at the crime scene.

“We want to commend all of the hard work done by our law enforcement partners, South Salt Lake Police Department, Unified Police Department, and the team of prosecutors who worked this case,” Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill said in a press release.

“With today’s plea of guilty we are one step closer to bringing a measure of justice for Sherry Black and her family.”

Sentencing for Durborow will be held on December 2, 2021.