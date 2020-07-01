Man pleads guilty in death of 15-year-old Utah girl

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who admitted he killed a 15-year-old Utah girl has pleaded guilty in court.

According to documents, Shaun French, pleaded to one count first-degree felony aggravated murder on Wednesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court.

French acccepted responsiblity for the death of Baleigh Bagshaw, a West High Student and said he killed her after she broke up with him and threatened to tell police about their relationship.

Baleigh was on the phone with her mother when French showed up at her house, where he used to live, on May 7, 2018, and killed her.

For his plea, French will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole and avoided the death penalty. His additional charges of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felony obstruction of justice, and second-degree felony sexual exploitation of a minor were dropped.

Baleigh Bagshaw

A date for French’s sentencing has not been set