GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for a missing man who was swept away by the Colorado River in Moab on Sunday.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says the man, identified as Clay Petty, was last seen in the river near the Potash Boat Ramp in Moab around 3:30 p.m. on July 10.

Officials say Petty was attempting to help someone cross the river when he fell into the river and was swept downstream before disappearing.

A search involving multiple agencies led by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office has now commenced.

So far, no signs of Petty have been discovered as search and rescue crews continue investigating and scouring the area.