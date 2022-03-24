SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man linked to a homicide investigation in Utah has been arrested in Hawaii.

On March 24, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) announced that officers with the Maui Police Department have arrested 26-year-old Katoa Pahulu in relation to the Blaire Leavitt murder case.

On March 18, the Maui Police Department reached out to authorities with the SLCPD Homicide Squad to share that Pahulu turned himself in on an outstanding warrant related to Leavitt’s homicide.

The initial investigation began at 7:40 a.m. on July 27 of 2019 when officers with the SLCPD were dispatched to the area of 1200 North Redwood Road on reports of shots fired amid a suspected burglary. Upon arrival, law enforcement located Leavitt with a gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

On Feb. 15 of 2022, the SLCPD identified six suspects connected to Leavitt’s murder. Days later, on Feb. 24 officers arrested 36-year-old Lachelle Fiefia on multiple felony obstruction of justice charges after they confirmed that she willingly drove two men to Oakland, Calif., despite knowing their involvement in Leavitt’s death.

At this time, Pahulu is pending extradition hearings in Hawaii. The arrest warrant in this case is sealed, meaning law enforcement is unable to release additional information regarding the suspect’s charges or any other details of his alleged involvement in Leavitt’s homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact 801-799-3000 and reference the “Blaire Leavitt” homicide case. The investigation is ongoing.