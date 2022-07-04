SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was caught and arrested after driving the wrong way while under the influence in Summit County on Friday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is Stephen John Cuth, 38, a man from Daytona Beach, Fla.

Deputies say Cuth was first spotted driving the wrong way along the eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 146.

Officials noticed Cuth’s vehicle was changing lanes without signaling while traveling outside roadway lines.

When emergency lights were activated, deputies say Cuth ignored the signals and continued driving away, hitting speeds of up to 105 mph. At one point, authorities witnessed Cuth failing to pass a semi-truck on the right shoulder area and shifting quickly over multiple left lanes without signaling. Throughout the pursuit, Cuth hit various speeds, at times speeding up and then slamming his brakes.

Eventually, Cuth swerved right and exited the freeway, running a stop sign at the exit before driving his vehicle off the road and crashing into a boulder.

The collision left the man’s car disabled and deputies were able to take him into custody.

During questioning, Cuth told deputies he had recently used methamphetamine about a day and a half ago. Cuth was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

He was arrested on six charges including failure to stop or respond to police commands, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, running stop signs, speeding and driving over a gore or island.

Cuth is currently booked at the Summit County Jail.