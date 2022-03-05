WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced deceased following an automobile pedestrian accident that took place on Redwood Road.

The incident occurred on March 5 at around 1:02 a.m. in the area of 2770 South.

Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Research Way and Redwood Road on reports of a man disrupting traffic in the middle of the roadway.

After arriving on the scene, police officials along with the West Valley City Fire Department declared the man to be dead.

Law enforcement has since disclosed that the man was likely laying down in the northbound travel lanes on Redwood Road for an unknown reason when he was struck by the involved vehicle.

An investigation has since been conducted by the Traffic Unit, and the Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and took custody of the body.

Redwood Road was closed in all directions for four-and-a-half hours as a result of the event.