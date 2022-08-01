SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the victim is a man in his 60s, although his identity has not been released.

Authorities say the man was found near 1300 S. Major St. while the suspect remains at large.

Police are searching for a gold Suburban or Yukon SUV with recent damage.

Anyone who has seen this vehicle or has additional details about the case is asked to call 911 and reference case 22-146198.